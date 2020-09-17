21 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19; total now at 10,360

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,360 on Thursday with 21 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,003, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,580 of those infected have recovered, and 777 have died.

The DFA reported 13 new recoveries, and 4 new fatalities.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 329 in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 276,289 people. The tally includes 4,785 deaths, 208,096 recoveries, and 63,408 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News