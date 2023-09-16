PH crime rate down by 7.84 percent: PNP chief

PNP officers on standby during the inauguration and blessing of the new Cubao Station in Quezon City on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Crime rate is down by 7.84 percent, according to Philippine National Police Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

From 152,753 cases in 2022, cases dropped to 140,778 this year, a difference of 11,975.

Acorda said they also made “remarkable progress” in their campaign against illegal drugs.

He said they have seized P7.2 billion worth of illegal drugs through more than 34,000 operations since the beginning of this year.

The PNP have also apprehended 54,653 individuals including 56 wanted persons with rewards.

Meanwhile, more than 34,400 loose firearms were confiscated.

"To ensure the safety and security of the public, we have intensified police presence and visibility in crime prone areas and other public convergence points," Acorda said.

Despite their gains, Acorda acknowledged that they have members who commit misconducts.

“We are taking decisive actions to address them,” Acorda assured. “Our commitment to cleansing our ranks remains steadfast.”

So far, 4,082 cases involving PNP personnel have been resolved with appropriate penalties and disciplinary actions.

Meanwhile, 2,956 were transferred to a different area of assignment in order to not affect the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections since they have kin in their original assigned area.

