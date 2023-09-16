Human rights groups lead by the National Union of People’s Lawyers light candles at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to protest the killing of lawyer Ma. Saniata Liwliwa Gonzalez Alzate. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday condemned the killing of lawyer Maria Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate, and vowed that law enforcement authorities would "work relentlessly" to solve her case.

"We will ensure that our law enforcement agencies will work relentlessly to bring to justice those behind this heinous act. Hot pursuit operations are already ongoing, and we call upon our citizens to remain vigilant," said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in a statement.

Bersamin described Alzate as a fearless lawyer and condoled with her family at this time of grief.

"She worked tirelessly both as a public interest lawyer and as a commissioner of bar discipline. Her death is a tragedy as well for the good province of Abra and for the legal profession," he added.

Alzate was gunned down on Thursday in front of her home in Abra by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. She was in her car when it happened.

Authorities are already investigating on whether her murder was connected to the cases she handled.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines earlier described her death as a huge loss to the organization where she served as chapter president for Abra.

Meanwhile, the International Association of Democratic Lawyers has slammed the government for its supposed lack of action to prevent such killings.