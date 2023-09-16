Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Department of Energy (DOE) official on Saturday urged motorists to be "wise" in buying fuel as they face another wave of oil price hikes, saying some gasoline stations sell their products at lower prices.

While the government distributes fuel subsidies to the public transport sector, private motorists will have to rely on the "power of choice" and look for cheaper fuel.

DOE regularly posts prevailing retail prices that consumers can use as a guide, said Rodela Romero, an assistant director at the DOE's oil industry management bureau.

"Maging wise tayo. Gamitin natin 'yung power of choice. Kasi mas makikita doon sa monitoring ng Department of Energy, may mga gasolinahan na nagbibigay ng hanggang P4 discount per liter," said Romero on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(Let us be wise and use the power of choice. Based on DOE's monitoring, we have gasoline stations offering discounts as high as P4 per liter.)

There are also "price war areas" — like along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City — she said, where smaller gas stations and independent players offer cheaper fuel.

"Naka-post sa amin ang prevailing retail prices. Naka-range 'yan. Halimbawa, yung gasolina ng Octane 95 siguro magre-range siya ng around... nung nakaraan wala pang adjustment na P61 hanggang P81.75," she said.

"Ibig sabihin mayroong ganoong nagbibigay kamura so ang mga mamayan o mga motorista kung sakaling kaya pang umabot doon ang kanilang mga gasolina, susulitin natin yun," she added.

(We post prevailing retail prices and arranged by their range. This means some gasoline stations have low offers and the public can make use of that.)

She also assured the public the DOE conducts regular monitoring of different gas stations' compliance and quality to ensure fairness.

Fuel prices are projected to increase for the 11th consecutive week on Tuesday, industry estimates showed.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by P2 per liter, while gas and kerosene prices might rise by P1.29 and P1.69 per liter, respectively.