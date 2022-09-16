Marcos transfers TESDA from DTI to DOLE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the transfer of the supervision of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to the labor department from the trade department, a document shared by Malacañang showed on Friday.

In signing Executive Order No. 5 , Marcos said it is important to "rationalize the functions" of government agencies that have "complementary mandates."

The President said the move was important to "promote coordination, efficiency, and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy" as part of the national government's policy.

Based on the order, the labor secretary will still sit as the chairperson of the TESDA board, with the agency's structure and salary standardization remaining the same.

"The position classification and compensation structure applicable to officials and employees of the TESDA shall comply with the salary standardization law and other applicable laws," the EO read.

"Nothing herein shall be construed to diminish or impair any lawful compensation or benefits that are currently being enjoyed by incumbent officials or employees," it added.

By law, TESDA is mandated to coordinate and monitor skills development programs for Filipinos, as well as form accreditation schemes to help advance skills on technical vocation or other related courses.

The agency is also mandated to fund programs for technical and skills development.

Marcos appointed Danilo Cruz in July as TESDA's secretary-general.

