This photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows Philippine soldiers looking over workers constructing a building which was a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired Muslim militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP)



Residents of Marawi who lost their homes during the 2017 battle between government forces and Islamic State militants have refused to settle into housing provided by government due to "substandard" construction, the governor said Friday.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur said 95 percent of roads destroyed during the battle have been rebuilt while some government facilities are still being built five years after the Marawi siege.

"Ang problema dito yung mga housing, hindi lang masyadong maganda ang pagkakagawa. Yung mga binibigyan, kusa nilang ina-award yung mga bahay na yan, mga nanggaling sa Ground Zero, hindi sila tumutuloy diyan dahil hindi maganda ang pagkakagawa....Substandard," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The pace of reconstruction in Marawi remains slow, Adiong said, adding that housing units constructed in Marawi's Ground Zero have no water.

"Maski napatayo na lahat yung mga bahay diyan, yung mga buildings, kung wala naman tubig, walang gustong tumira diyan," he said.

He added the city government has started accepting applications for building permits for residents who want to rebuild their homes. "Gusto na nilang bumalik," he said.

Photos of the newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City during the inauguration ceremony on October 16, 2021. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The House Committee on Disaster Resilience earlier vowed to investigate the rehabilitation efforts in Marawi, years after it was ravaged by battles between government troops and an extremist group.

Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong said Marawi "is the longest calamity-stricken area in the country" with the city still undergoing rehabilitation after 5 years.

He denied a report from Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV that Marawi's infra utilization rate is already at “98 percent”.

"I am a displaced person. I haven’t returned back to my home. And there are quite 2,000 plus IDPs (internally displaced persons) they’re still lingering in the temporary shelters. We have yet to wait for the opening of the permanent shelters, so don’t tell me almost 98%. We don’t accept that," Adiong said.

"There are still some areas in Marawi- walang tubig… wala pang cables, di pa magamit… no power supply. How can you expect people to return if there are no basic services?" he added.

Adiong said he remains passionate about the issue "because nobody here in this room have felt exactly how it feels to live and linger in a temporary shelter for five years with interrupted power supply, with inadequate water supply and electric supply. Nobody in this room."



The Commission on Audit has called on the Local Water Utilities Administration to expedite the release of unutilized disaster funds and restore normal supply of potable water in Marawi City.

For the recovery of Marawi City, a total of P181.385 million was received by LWUA for the improvement of water supply and sewerage system of the city, but only P38.068 million was released to the water district, leaving an unreleased amount of P143.317 million.

“Management informed that the delays in the implementation of the project was due to failed biddings, project site issues, and lack of signatories,” the auditors noted.

