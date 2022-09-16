Manalo, Blinken in call about 'shared alliance priorities'

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/EPA-EFE, Jose Mendez/Composite File

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call on Thursday.

According to a readout issued by Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, the two secretaries discussed "shared alliance priorities, both in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

In a tweet, Manalo said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations.

"Had a fruitful and productive discussion with @SecBlinken. We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening PH-US relations as well as to working together on issues of mutual interest," Manalo said.

Last month, Blinken visited the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Blinken also met with Manalo, albeit virtually, as the DFA chief battled with COVID-19 and "wanted to be extra careful for all" even if he "was cleared by his doctor."

The call between Blinken and Manalo came days before Marcos embarks on a trip to the US to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

