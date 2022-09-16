Lawmakers question 'drastic' decrease in their DPWH funding

MANILA — Several congressmen have questioned the "drastic" decrease in the proposed infrastructure budget for their respective districts next year.

"How did the DPWH come up with the different legislative district budgets when it comes to identifying projects, and programs? Because when I checked the budget, there was a drastic decrease in each legislative district," Quezon City 4th District Rep. Marvin Rillo said.

"What is the basis of this decrease? … I heard stories that there was a new formula that was formulated to come up with this budget."

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) explained that for 2023, the agency will have core programs to fund, which leaves a lesser budget to divide among districts’ local public works projects.

“We are not talking of the same amount in 2022 and 2023. Because in 2022 there is a bigger allocable amount for everybody. And in 2023 we had secured actually our core programs for 2023,” Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan said.

The priorities include the improvement and rehabilitation of national roads and flood control projects.

The DPWH said it implemented a zero-based formula to ensure the equitable distribution of allocable resources to support local projects.

The formula considers a district’s population, land area, historical allocation, scarcity of infrastructure, poverty, and vulnerability to calamities and climate change, among others.

“Without affecting the core functions of the department, we have discussed this with the leadership of the House, we proposed, since we have not been able to get any formula in the distribution of resources over the previous year, we recommended a formula to be able to be on the same footing for everybody. We call it the zero-based formula… We ran this formula for everybody, and this ended up with the allocation under the national expenditure program for each legislative district," Bonoan said.

Bonoan also assured lawmakers that there will be no overlapping or duplication of public works projects since the specific details of each project were submitted to the Department of Budget and Management.

Meanwhile, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo stressed the importance of increasing the budget for infrastructure projects to hit the target GDP growth next year of 7%.

"Sa 2023, ang hinahabol natin na GDP growth is 7%. Kailangan talaga natin dagdagan ang pondo para sa infrastructure projects, para sa ganun ay ma-take advantage natin na infrastructure multiplier," Quimbo said.

DPWH SYNDICATE?

The DPWH is ready to investigate reports of an alleged syndicate, which, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano previously claimed, could be controlling the allocation of projects to different congressional districts.

Bonoan said it will not be tolerated under his watch.

"On my watch, please tell me if anybody has actually done this, and I will fire him immediately po,” Bonoan said.

TIKAS PROGRAM

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas examined the programs proposed to be funded under the Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad or TIKAS Program for 2023, which she said appears to be for the "recreation" of uniformed personnel, instead of infrastructure projects that support national security.

Brosas said these included a fitness and wellness gym, a dental facility in Camp Aguinaldo, a 10-story condominium with a parking area for non-commissioned police officers, and a sports complex in Malacanang Park.

That's on top of the P40 billion proposed budget for AFP modernization.

According to the DPWH, the proposed budget for the TIKAS convergence program next year is P4.129 billion.

Bonoan explained this is to fund the continuation of projects that already started. But he noted that the agency will review the TIKAS program.

"Bakit natin kailangan ilagak ito sa TIKAS convergence program para sa military facilities, gayong mayroon namang P40 billion na proposed budget ang AFP modernization. Tapos hindi pa po kasama rito ‘yung P5 billion in unprogrammed appropriations," Brosas said.

"We are going to review, actually ‘yung TIKAS program. These projects were initiated previously in the past budgets, and sayang din naman kung hindi natin ma-complete kasi andun na. And it’s just for the year, actually that we’re going to allocate funds in order that they will be completed," Bonoan replied.

