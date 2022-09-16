Members of the Manila Police District inspect the trucks carrying vote-counting machines (VCMs) to be distributed in Manila on May 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections has designated John Rex Laudiangco as spokesperson and the acting director of its education and information department (EID), effective Sept. 17.

Laudiangco, previously director of the Comelec law department, replaces James Jimenez who recently retired.

Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia approved Laudiangco's new designation in a memorandum dated Sept. 15.



Laudiangco was named acting spokesperson of the Comelec last May by then-chair Saidamen Pangarungan.

In a separate memorandum, Garcia also reassigned key Comelec personnel, including Frances Arabe, from her current position as Director III of EID to become Acting Director III of the Election and Barangay Affairs Department.

A number of officials were also designated to ad hoc positions such as Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz, Jr. who was named as the overall supervising head of the Omnibus Election Code Revision Project.

Named co-vice heads of the ad hoc Omnibus Election Code Revision Project were Deputy Executive Director for Operations Teopisto Elnas, Jr. and Deputy Executive Director for Administration Helen Aguila-Flores.

Law Department Director IV Maria Norina Tangaro-Casingal was also designated as head of the ad hoc Committee on the Amendment and Revision of Laws.

Maria Theresa Yraola was named head of the ad hoc Comelec Academy.

Albert Leonard Rodriguez was designated Acting Director III of the Law Department.

Meanwhile, the Comelec en banc granted in a Sept. 14 resolution Namfrel's petition seeking to be accredited as the citizen's arm of the poll body in the conduct of the Maguindanao plebiscite over the weekend, and the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The Comelec also granted in a separate resolution the petition of the PPCRV to assist in the Maguindanao plebiscite, another plebiscite to ratify the merger of barangays and renaming of a village in Ormoc City, the 2022 barangay and SK elections, and all other political activities or exercises prior to the 2025 midterm elections.

OTHER COMELEC NEWS: