Alleged bomb threat jolts UP Cebu campus

Police on Friday inspected the Cebu campus of the University of the Philippines following an alleged bomb threat.

According to Police Maj. Eraño Regidor, chief of Police of Station 4 CCPO, they received an anonymous text message about a person threatening to bomb the campus. Some of their personnel also received a call about the alleged threat.

When their personnel arrived, they conducted an ocular inspection and found nothing. They cleared the area.

“Negative iyon. We went to validate and with UP Cebu management na-clear namin na walang threat or any sign of a bomb,” said Regidor.

UP Cebu, in a statement, said they want to cooperate with the police on the investigation. They also did not receive any information about a bomb threat.

“UP Cebu is waiting for the results of the investigation by the PNP and is likewise looking into how the school was put in this situation today,” their official statement read.

Although no classes or office operations were affected, the campus offers emotional counseling for affected students and employees.—Report from Annie Perez