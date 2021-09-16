MANILA - Pasig City was named as the National Capital Region's most improved local government unit in environmental health services, the mayor of the city announced on Wednesday.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto posted a copy of a document from the Department of Health showing that Pasig City got a total score of 91 for the quality of its water supply, sanitation, food sanitation, and governance and surveillance.

"Congratulations to our Sanitation Section... we are the #1 Most Improved LGU in Environmental Health Services!!" Sotto said in a tweet.

The document did not show the dates when the inspections and evaluations were done.

For 2021 alone, Pasig - Metro Manila’s 4th richest city - allocated 21 percent of its P12-billion budget for health projects.