Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. during a meeting at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on May 10, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Thursday reiterated his refusal to sell the Philippines’ properties in Japan, saying there will be "hell on earth" if anybody tries a move on them.

In a Senate hearing, Locsin adamantly said the plan to sell those properties is "not going to happen."

"I don't care who asks for it. I don’t care who expects money out of it, it will never happen. That's a memorial of what we suffered in World War 2 and I don't give a damn who has the authority to sell that," he told senators.

"Let's look for other things, not Tokyo."

Exposing the “plot” as “a second Pearl Harbor perpetrated by Filipinos", Locsin earlier said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has sent its position to Congress opposing the plan.

He vowed to “fight this to their end”, even as government said it is looking for source of funds.

Locsin did not specify if the latest plot to sell includes the Philippine government property in Roppongi, acquired through the 1956 Reparations Agreement between the Philippines and Japan following World War II. There had been repeated attempts to develop or sell it since the Marcos administration.

The Corazon Aquino-era Executive Order No. 296 issued in 1987 authorized the sale, lease or any manner of disposition of four lots in Japan acquired by the Philippine government through the Reparations Agreement, namely:

(1) Roppongi property, Tokyo, in 306, Roppongi 5-chome, Minato-lu, Tokyo;

(2) Nampeidai property, Tokyo in 11-24 Nampeidai-machi Shibuya-ku, Tokyo;

(3) Naniwa-cho property, Kobe, in 63 Naniwa-cho Chuo-ku, Kobe City; and,

(4) Obanoyama-cho property, Kobe, in 1-980-2 Obanoyama-cho, Shinohara, Nada-ku, Kobe.

— With reports from Robert Mano and Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES