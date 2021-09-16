Food industry workers start cleaning their restaurant in Binondo, Manila on Septmber 15, 2021, a day before the new alert system pilot implementation designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 while encouraging business activity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Thursday lifted the liquor ban in his city under Alert Level 4, as the capital region shifted to the new quarantine scheme to help pave the way for economic recovery amid the rise in COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, the city government said Domagoso signed Executive Order No. 29 "as the city "finds no imperativeness to impose a liquor ban for now."

The mayor consulted local officials and some representatives in the business sector, the statement said.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonted said Tuesday that liquor could be sold in business establishments "anytime" except during curfew hours or between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Selling of alcohol drinks will be banned in areas under lockdown.

"Drinking on sidewalks and other public places (i.e., not inside a home or establishment) shall remain prohibited," the QC advisory read.

Metro Manila on Thursday started testing out a new 5-level alert system accompanied by granular lockdowns, which government hoped would arrest the spread of COVID-19 with the revival of the pandemic-hit economy in mind.

Under Level 4, outdoor or al fresco dining services will be permitted at 30 percent capacity. Indoor dining will only be allowed at 10 percent capacity and can only cater to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.