Courtesy of Atty. Juan Macabbad's Facebook Page

MANILA — A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified men outside his home in Surallah town, South Cotabato Wednesday afternoon, the victim's group and police said.

Juan Gammad Macababbad, 68, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds, the Philippine National Police said.

Macababbad is a member of the National of Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and vice chair of the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao.

He is the 58th lawyer and the third NUPL member killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the lawyers' group said.

"The murder of Atty. Macababbad is connected to his vocation of lawyering for the people," the UPLM said, adding the victim had received death threats before the incident.

The group decried what it sees as a "culture of impunity" and the "lack of serious investigation and prosecution" in the country.

"The legal profession is not spared, and our colleagues have become main targets especially those who resist tyranny and defend human rights," the UPLM said.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday ordered the Soccsksargen police to conduct a "thorough investigation" into the killing of Macababbad.

"The Philippine National Police joins the legal community and the Filipino people in condemning the killing of a lawyer in South Cotabato," he said in a statement.

Eleazar said he ordered the local police to focus on the case in order to determine the motive of the incident and identify the three perpetrators who fled on a motorcycle.

The PNP chief also tasked the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management to check on the status of other cases involving members of the legal community.

"Walang lugar sa ating bansa ang mga ganitong uri ng karahasan," he said.

(There's no place for this kind of violence in the country.)

Last month, a lawyer was ambushed by a lone gunman in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

