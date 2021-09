Dating Northern Samar congressman Emil Ong, pumanaw na

Pumanaw na si dating Northern Samar Second District Rep. Emil Ong nitong Huwebes.

Kinumpirma ito sa Facebook post ni Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan.

"Our Beloved Father, Cong Emil whose heart and mind is always in Northern Samar, is now in God's arms at around 1pm today. He will always be our guide and will be watching over us," aniya.

Si Ong ay isang abogado at certified public accountant na nagsilbi ring miyembro ng 1971 Constitutional Convention.

- ulat ni Ranulfo Docdocan