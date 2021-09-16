Budget ng DFA sa 2022, pasado na sa komite ng Senado

MAYNILA - Aprubado na sa Senate finance sub-committee ang panukalang budget ng Department for Foreign Affairs para sa susunod na taon na aabot sa P21.051 bilyon.

Sa budget presentation ni DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., sinabi niya na ang hinihingi nilang budget para sa susunod na taon ay 0.42 porsyento lang ng kabuuang budget sa 2022 na P5.024 trilyon.

Sa higit P21 bilyon na budget, P20.906 bilyon ang mapupunta sa DFA-Office of Secretary at ang P145.132 milyon naman ay para sa attached agencies ng DFA.

Sa attached agencies, P68.70 milyon ang budget ng Foreign Service Institute. P24.78 milyon ang mapupunta sa UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines, P4.64 milyon sa Technical Cooperation Council of the Philippines at P47.02 milyon sa Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces.

Humirit naman ang DFA ng karagdagang budget para sa kanilang mga programa na sinuportahan ng mga senador.

"Let’s put it this way. Whatever they’re asking for will come back to us by way of passport income, consular fees, and all that. I can trust people that I know will do a good job. I think we pass this and when there is any question there we put the DBM on the spot when they come on the floor," ani Senador Richard Gordon.

