3 more Filipinos evacuated from Afghanistan: DFA

MANILA -- Three more Filipinos were evacuated from Afghanistan last weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

According to the DFA's latest bulletin, 191 Filipinos have already left Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.

An estimated 20 more Filipinos are still in Afghanistan, the DFA said.

Around 18 of them have expressed intention to stay in the country “for work reasons,” while 2 “are open to repatriation."

The DFA last month issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan, which prompts mandatory evacuation of Filipinos.

The Philippines condemned the terrorist attacks and “continuing threats in Afghanistan.”

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our fervent hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured,” the DFA said.

Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan were advised to reach out through the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com

The Philippines has pledged “a modest financial contribution” to help Afghanisan, as uncertainty blankets the Middle Eastern country following the Taliban takeover.