LPA off Palawan now tropical depression 'Leon'

MANLA - A low pressure area off Palawan has intensified into Tropical Depression Leon on Tuesday night, the state weather bureau said.

As of 10 p.m., Leon was 185 kilometers west northwest of Coron,Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

It is moving westward at 25 kph.

According to PAGASA, Leon is expected to move over the West Philippine Sea, away from the landmass. It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 is also hosted over Calamian Islands in Palawan. Winds between 30 kph to 60 kph are prevailing or expected within 36 hours.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, while light to moderate, with at times heavy rains, will be experienced over Visayas, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, the rest of Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Metro Manila, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA also said moderate to rough seas, with waves from 1.2 meters to 3.1 meters, will prevail over the northern, eastern and southern seaboards of Luzon, the western seaboards of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, and the seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

