Hontiveros urges Duque to resign out of 'delicadeza'

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque should resign out of "delicadeza," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday over alleged anomalies in PhilHealth.

Senators have several times also urged Duque to quit his post for his "failure of leadership" in addressing the coronavirus crisis.

"Kahit kaunting delicadeza sa taumbayan (Out of some delicadeza to the people), I strongly suggest that Secretary Duque resign," Hontiveros told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The senator also encouraged the Department of Justice-led task force to review its list of officials whom it found administratively and criminally liable over their alleged negligence of irregular fund disbursements at the state health insurer.

"'Di pa nga natin alam kung si Secretary Duque ay negligent, complicit, incompetent pero yung 3 public hearings namin sa Senado ay klarong binunyag yung pagkabigo ng pamumuno ni Secretary Duque, yung pagkabigo ng ating health system sa ilalim ng kaniyang pamumuno," she said.

(We don't even know yet if Duque is negligent, complicit, incompetent but in the 3 public Senate hearings it was found that Duque's leadership failed and our health system failed under him," she said.

"Kung naniniwala talaga tayo na karapatan ng mga Pilipino ang kalusugan at naniniwala tayo na karapatan ng mga Pilipino na magkaroon tayo ng isang malinis na gobeyrno, isasama dapat si Secretary Duque sa charges."

(If we truly believe in our right to health and a decent government, Secretary Duque should be included in the charges.)

President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-corruption body has said it would continue its investigation into Duque and alleged corruption in PhilHealth.

The President last week reiterated that he still trusts Duque despite continuing calls for his resignation.