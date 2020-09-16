Here's how much you can earn as a COVID-19 contact tracer

MANILA - The co-chairperson of the National Task Force against COVID-19 on Wednesday said the government has started accepting applications for the position of contact tracers.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the government is looking for qualified applicants who are degree holders or even those who completed a 2-year course in the fields of medical or criminal investigation.

“Uunahin muna sana nating degree holder, with NBI and police clearance at papasa din siya sa ibang test natin. Basta qualified. Mga OFW bibigyan natin sila ng priority,” he said.

Successful applicants will have a salary of around P18,000 or equivalent to salary grade 9.

He said the government will hire 50,000 contact tracers nationwide to help trace close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Applicants can apply at any Department of the Interior and Local Government office nationwide or through their respective local government units.

"Pinakamarami rito mapupunta sa sa Metro Manila, Region 3, 4A o CALABARZON,” he said.

"Priority muna sa probinsiya niya at sa city at kung mag spike ng outbreak sa ibang region ay expected na pwede siyang dalin doon anywhere in the region."

Meanwhile, Año said the Inter-Agency Task Force is hoping to finish its recommendation on the proposal to relax physical distancing rules in public transportation.

The transportation department made the proposal to ease physical distancing in public vehicles to 0.75 meter from 1 meter following "clamor from the economic sector," Año had said in an earlier report.