Gatchalian: Use P4B in Bayanihan 2 to augment teachers' supplies allowance

Teachers and school employees prepare elementary school modules for blended learning for the coming school opening at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School in Manila on July 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate Committee on Basic Education chair Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said a portion of the P165-billion fund under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) should be used to augment teachers' allowance for school supplies.

Under the Bayanihan 2, P4 billion is earmarked for "digital education, information technology, digital infrastructure, alternative learning modalities," Gatchalian told reporters in an online press conference.

"Ako suggestion ko ibuhos na lang natin sa digital e-learning for our teachers kasi kailangan nila bumili ng mga gadgets, kailangan nilang load and data plan," he said.

"Kasi kung magpri-print pa tayo ng self-learning modules, kaya na 'yan ng mga local [governments]," he said.

The Department of Education is "in the process of deciding" where to use the fund, the senator said.

Gatchalian and other senators have been pushing for a bill that would increase teachers' allowance for supplies, but the chamber has yet to finalize how much would be added to the current P3,500 teachers receive annually.

The DepEd said each teacher would also be entitled to receive the following benefits this year: - Annual medical examination: P500 - Hazard pay: P500 per day for working in areas under ECQ, MECQ - World Teacher's Day incentive: P1,000

The Education department has also inked a deal with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) to ensure that a special health insurance package would be given to educators who would be infected with COVID-19.

There are some 876,000 teachers in the country, according to government data.