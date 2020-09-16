FDA warns public against purchase of popular liver spread, other unregistered food products

Reno Liver Spread as seen in an advisory from the Food and Drug Administration. Screengrab

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned the public against the purchase and consumption of several unregistered food and food supplements.

In an advisory dated Aug. 26 and released on its website on Sept. 16, the following products were unregistered and have no corresponding Certificates of Product Registration:

RENO BRAND Liver Spread

MIRACLE WHITE Advance Whitening Capsules Food Supplement

TURCUMIN 100% Natural & Standardized Turmeric Curcumin

DESA Spanish Style Bangus in Corn Oil

SAMANTHA’S DIPS AND SAUCE Spanish Sardines Paste Sauce

"Since these unregistered food products and food supplements have not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited, the FDA said.

The FDA warned establishments not to distribute, advertise or sell the said "violative" food products until proper certificates are issued, adding that failure to comply could result in "regulatory sanctions."

Local government units and the Bureau of Customs are ordered to ensure that the said products are not sold and to restrain entry of unregistered products, the agency said.