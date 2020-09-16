Duterte orders gov't agencies to tap MSMEs for free face mask initiative

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte directed Wednesday several government agencies to tap small businesses for the production of face masks to be distributed for free to the public.

Duterte, in a memorandum issued Wednesday, instructed the Department of Trade and Industry to consolidate different micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as community organizations for the initiative.

"It is imperative to reinforce non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as minimizing face-to-face interaction, wearing of face masks and face shields, and observing social distancing, to complement our healthcare facilities and support health workers in containing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," read the memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The trade department along with the Department of Health are tasked to determine the most cost-efficient and "good quality specifications" for the face masks as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Other agencies tasked to help the DTI and the DOH in the initiative are the Department of Budget and Management, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Presidential Management Staff.

The government requires the wearing of face masks in public places. Face shields are also mandatory for those using public transport and in commercial establishments.

The Philippines reported 3,550 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 272,934.

Of the said figure, 60,344 are active cases or current infections. The total number of recoveries is 207,858, while the total number of fatalities is 4,732.