DFA reports 16 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,339



MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,339 on Wednesday with 16 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,985, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,581 of those infected have recovered, and 773 have died.

The DFA reported 13 new recoveries, and no new fatality.

16 September 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 325 in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,296 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 272,934 people. The tally includes 4,732 deaths, 207,858 recoveries, and 60,344 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News