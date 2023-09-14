Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Bukidnon

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 4.2 quake in Bukidnon. Phivolcs.

MANILA -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Bukidnon Thursday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 9:46 p.m. and had a depth of 14 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 20kilometers northwest of Lantapan town.

It was initially recorded at magnitude 4.4 but was later downgraded to magnitude 4.2.

Phivolcs said no damages nor aftershocks are expected.

Intensity III was felt in Lantapan, Libona and Talakag in Bukidnon, while Intensity II was felt in the following areas:

Bukidnon

-Baungon

-Cabanglasan

-Impasug-ong

-Kalilangan

-City of Malaybalay

-Manolo Fortich

-Maramag

-Pangantucan

-Quezon

-Sumilao

-City of Valencia

Intensity I was likewise felt in the towns of Kadingilan and San Fernando, also in Bukidnon.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity III - Malaybalay, Bukidnon

Intensity II - Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Banisilan, Cotabato; Cagayan de Oro, Initao, Misamis Oriental;

Intensity I - Kadingilan, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City, Cotabato

