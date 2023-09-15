Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The MRT-3 said Friday it would offer free rides to government employees during select hours next week, in time for the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

Free MRT rides for government employees will run from September 18 to 20 during the morning and afternoon rush hours or from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They need to present a valid government ID to avail of the free rides.

"Ang handog naming LIBRENG SAKAY ay simpleng pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga sakripisyo ng bawat kawani ng gobyerno upang magampanan nang tapat at maayos ang kanilang mga tungkulin," said MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette Aquino.

