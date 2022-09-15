President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and family pose for photos during his inauguration as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Settling the Marcos family's contempt order in the United States will not be in the pipeline of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's tasks during his 6-day trip there, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said settling this contempt order "is not part of the agenda as far as we can see." Marcos is the co-executor of his namesake, the late president Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in June said said heads of state have diplomatic immunity, allowing the President to go to the US without being arrested.

A head of state's diplomatic immunity, however, only covers the son of the late dictator and not his entire family.

The Marcos family has a $353-million contempt order in the US in connection with a human rights class suit for Martial Law victims.

In a television interview with OneNews.PH, Philippine Ambassador to US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said there "would be no problem" when the President visits the US.

"A head of state has full diplomatic immunity and there would be no problem whatsoever. That assurance was actually given to him by the US Embassy CDA Heather Variava... the day after he won the elections," Romualdez added.

Marcos in 2012 said he wanted to "deal with this matter" as long as this was filed in the "proper court."

"It is my duty to administer the estate's assets properly," he had said.

He also said during an interview aired on AllTV Tuesday that he wanted his family's P203 billion estate tax dues be "resolved" and "opened" again even if the court already said the decision was final and executory.

"We were never allowed to argue because when this case came out, we were all in the US. So when it was the time for us to answer, we had no chance to answer because we were nakakulong (detained) in Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii," he said.