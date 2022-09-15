Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels on August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — As part of its ongoing review of the K-12 curriculum, the Department of Education is looking into patterning school-based assessments after national and international assessments.

The proposal will help students improve their performance, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said in a press conference on Thursday.

"Ang direksyon po natin is iyong school-based assessments will also be patterned towards the national assessments and international assessments para po maging familiar iyong learners sa assessments na kailangan nilang kunin," he said.

(Our direction is to pattern school-based assessments towards the national assessments and international assessments so the learners will become familiar with the assessments that they need to take.)

"Napapansin po kasi natin, we don't perform well whether it be national or international assessments because iyong classroom assessment ay ibang iba," he added.

(We noticed that we don't perform well whether it be national or international assessments because the classroom assessment is much different.)

Poa said the DepEd's curriculum strand conducted an assessment last June 22 to "cluster and profile" students and identify learning gaps.

Programs are in place to help address problems among students who are non-readers, which is one of the priorities in learning recovery following school closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Meron tayong mga reading interventions na isinasagawa," he said, citing the Brigada Pagbabasa program.

(We are conducting reading interventions.)

"In line with the K to 12 review, what we want to do is we want to focus on foundational literacy and functional literacy. So that's the long-term plan," he added.