Saudi needs more construction workers: DMW

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in need of more workers in the construction industry.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency is monitoring the welfare of overseas Filipino workers in this industry, as well as in the health sector, and those working in local households.

“Kasi alam natin na ang mga workers sa construction sites ay nagkakaroon din ng isyu at problema sa pagpapasuweldo, sa working conditions, sa living conditions, kasi they are living in company barracks, sa construction site,” Cacdac said in a public briefing.



“So ito, may demand dito lalo na iyong kanilang vision ng pagpapaunlad ng kanilang ekonomiya, ng kanilang lipunan sa Saudi by 2030. Kaya’t napakahalaga nito at nagkakaroon, may nakikita tayong job opportunities doon, lalo na sa construction sector,” he added.

Cacdac said Saudi Arabia remains the top destination country for overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

This comes after Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople and Saudi Arabia’s Labor Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi signed agreements on the resumption of deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia.

Among the commitments sealed are ensuring protection of rights of OFWs, having a standard employment contract, and wage protection measures that will guarantee proper payment of salaries to Filipino workers.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte previously suspended the deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia due to reports of abuse and non-payment of salaries of Filipino workers.

Cacdac said the agency is now helping OFWs who are victims of abuse and unfair labor treatment.

“Sa shelters natin may mga 500 OFWs – kingdom-wide, the three areas where we are at present. So, at least 500 in the shelters na kailangang tulungan, karamihan mga OFW kasambahay,” Cacdac said.



“Siyempre, ipinag-utos [ni Sec Ople] na i-improve iyong mga pasilidad sa shelters, things like ventilation and pagkain, etcetera. But more than that, iyong proseso ng pagpapauwi sa kanila."

