People wear face masks as they hear mass outside Quiapo Church on September 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it will continue assisting local government units in ensuring public compliance wiyj the new order on the use of face masks.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. this week approved optional mask use outdoors, as long as there is proper ventilation and physical distancing.

Use face masks, however, is still required indoors and in public areas such as transport terminals.

“Sisiguraduhin natin, particularly doon sa mga loob ng mga establishment, sa mga transport terminals ay patuloy pa rin pong nau-observe itong mga minimum public health protocols po natin,” PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said in a televised briefing.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles had said local officials will play a key role in easing face mask mandates.

"Patuloy tayong magbibigay ng assistance sa ating mga local government units para nga po sa pagpapatupad nitong mga minimum public health protocols," Fajardo said.

— Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News