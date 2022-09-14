New LRA administrator asked: Is there a Tallano estate?

MANILA — Is there a Tallano estate?

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga, Jr. posed that question to newly-appointed Land Registration Authority (LRA) administrator Gerardo Sirios during a House Justice committee hearing on Wednesday.

“I will just request clarification insofar as the so-called Tallano estate is concerned. Because this is still being used by some persons for claiming title to real lands, to real properties on the basis of the so-called Tallano estate,” he said.

Sirios, a University of Perpetual Help law graduate who assumed office as LRA head only on August 30, did not directly answer the query, assuring the lawmaker instead that the group behind the claim no longer poses any threat.

“Earlier today I was furnished a copy of the syndicates that have been exposed already and who are supposedly no longer in operation. And among them is the Prince Julian Tallano group, I think headed by Romeo Prado. As far as I have been informed, they are no longer operating or we will, in the event that we have received reports regarding their operations, we will coordinate with the proper government agencies in order to prevent them from further operating, your honor,” he said.

Barzaga pressed Sirios if the LRA has issued a definitive statement on the issue.

“Is there a formal declaration or a formal statement regarding the validity of the so-called Tallano estate so that we can disseminate that to our constituents in order that they could not be the subject or be victims of the so-called Tallano estate?,” he asked.

“Your honor, I am sorry, as of this moment I am not yet aware of the status of that and I will get back to you on that your honor as soon as possible,” Sirios responded.

Prince Julian Tallano claimed to be a descendant of Rajah Soliman and part of a royal family that supposedly ruled a pre-colonial kingdom called Maharlika, which allegedly included the Philippines.

In 1995, Tallano, along with 2 lawyers, were accused of fabricating documents and falsifying statements in securing a reconstituted copy of a court ruling in Tallano’s favor, which allegedly led to the issuance of 3 fake titles laying claim to the entire Philippine archipelago, Kalayaan and Sabah.

These titles have supposedly been used to harass property owners in some prime areas.

But the Office of the Solicitor General, in 2002, managed to secure a temporary restraining order from the Court of Appeals stopping the enforcement of the allegedly spurious titles.

It argued, the area alone covered by the claim is “conclusive evidence regarding the spurious character of said titles.”

The current status of the case, however, is not immediately known.

In another variation of the Tallano myth, the Tallano heirs were supposedly clients of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. who allegedly paid him thousands of tons of gold bars.

This has led to “Tallano gold” claims by supporters of now-President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in the 2022 elections.

A version of the story was published on the website of Kilusang Bagong Lipunan which supported Marcos.

But both Marcos, Jr. and his-then spokesperson, now Executive Secretary, Vic Rodriguez have previously denied knowledge of Tallano gold.