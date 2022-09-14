PAGASA image

MANILA—Nanmadol has intensified into a severe tropical storm while advancing towards the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said early Thursday.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Nanmadol was recently sighted 1,830 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, with 115 kph gusts while moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

It intensified at 2 a.m., and is likely to develop into a typhoon within 24 hours, the weather agency said.

PAGASA said Nanmadol is expected to enter the PAR region Thursday or Friday morning, adding it will be named "Josie" once it is inside the country's monitoring area.

Nanmadol is not expected to directly affect Philippine weather conditions.

"However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon within the forecast period. As such, monsoon rains are possible over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours," PAGASA said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.