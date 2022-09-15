Watch more News on iWantTFC

Chona Mendoza Bussani came to the US from the Philippines in 2009.

She was naturalized in 2021 and now, she got to publicly celebrate with other San Francisco residents as the city kicked off 'National Citizenship Month.'

"I tried my very best. I studied very well. And here it goes! I got my citizenship," Bussani said.

San Francisco's Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs (OCEIA) and the San Francisco Pathways to Citizenship initiative provide free resources to eligible green card holders and access to free assistance.

"Our coalition in the San Francisco Pathways to Citizenship includes providers that speak over 12 languages. So our providers work really closely in those communities and our trusted in the community so I think that’s part of what makes this program a success," OCEIA acting director Richard Whipple noted.

The city and county of San Francisco provides a 50% match through mission asset fund, for applicants who live, work, or attend school in San Francisco.

Applicants can use the 50% match to pay the filing fee for naturalization or other immigration benefits.

"They have resources here. You can take it at your own pace. You can study for it. And until you feel you are prepared so you’re ready. That helps a lot," SF Tagalog specialist Raymond Borris said.

Some immigrant officials believe the rates of eligible green card holders naturalizing have dipped for various reasons.

"I would say that during the Trump presidency, there was a decline in applications for citizenship because most people were afraid of the public interest charge," Atty. Greg Palomares of API Legal Outreach pointed out. "But right now, I would say there’s a raise of immigrants interested in applying for citizenship."

According to a report from the Migration Policy Institute, more than 613,700 immigrants naturalized during fiscal year 2020, which is fewer than at any other point in the last decade.

The decline may be partly due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bussani said she is ready to take advantage of the benefits of citizenship.

"I got an opportunity now and I'm able to get my son come here [in the US] and have a bright future... And now that I'm a citizen now I'm ready to vote and serve on a jury duty," she said.

The San Francisco Pathways to Citizenship Initiative has held 64 free workshops across the city, provided legal screenings to over 16,000 immigrants, and saved applicants nearly $1.5 million in application fees.

Those interested or have further questions are encouraged to contact their local government officials.