DOH reminds public: Masking should remain ‘default’

People visit stalls at the Divisoria market in Manila on September 12, 2022. President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr issued Executive Order No. 3 allowing voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Despite the easing of the outdoor mask mandate, Filipinos should still wear face masks as their “default” habit, especially in so-called high-risk areas, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to be conscious of when to keep their masks on or off.

“Alam po natin dapat kung kailan natin dapat tatanggalin ang mask natin,” she said during a speech at a workplace booster vaccination activity in Mandaluyong City.

“Alam nating lahat kung ano ang risk level natin, so whenever we will remove our mask, we will always think, ‘Pwede ba ako sa sitwasyon na ito?’”

What to do when face masks are off?



Vergeire reminds public to keep masks on at “high-risk” situations & to keep them clean & secured when taking them off. pic.twitter.com/edbKRLRVnM — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) September 14, 2022

These “high-risk” situations, she said, include crowded places, enclosed spaces, public transportation, or areas with poor ventilation.

Anticipating these as well as knowing one’s own profile—whether immunocompromised, sick, or part of at-risk populations—will greatly determine if one needs to keep a mask on, she added.

“These are the things we would like to instill in each of every Filipino, that masking would always protect us—it is our default,” Vergeire said.

The DOH earlier said it is not yet time to loosen restrictions on indoor masking or face-to-face classes.

Vergeire added that with voluntary masking, people going out should also practice keeping their masks clean when not being used, such as using plastic sleeves or containers.

“Dapat marunong tayo na yung mga mask na gamit natin, mayroon po tayong lagayan. O ‘di kaya, may tali tayo na laging nakatiklop siya para hindi siya nalalagyan ng iba pang organismo o ibang mga particulates na madudumi. Para pag sinuot natin, malinis pa rin siya. So ugaliin po natin at lagi natin tandaan,” she said.

STRENGTHEN BOOSTING

Vergeire led the booster vaccination activity at the headquarters of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) in Mandaluyong City organized with other agencies and the city.

Vergeire leads ceremonial vaccination of San Miguel Corp. employees. Around 150 are targeted to get boosted today.



SMC says 98% of its employees are fully vaccinated, 71% done with their 1st booster. pic.twitter.com/N95Wq5q5xT — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) September 14, 2022

While nearly 98% of the food-and-beverage conglomerate’s employees have already been fully vaccinated, only over 71% have received their first boosters.

Vergeire said the booster drive, especially in workplaces, remains part of the health agency’s key efforts to strengthen immunity.

There are more than 1,500 workplace-based vaccination sites across the country, she said.

“‘Pag tinanggal natin ang isa nating layer ng proteksyon, kailangan manatili ang iba. And vaccination will provide us that safeguard para mas maprotektahan tayo against infections,” Vergeire told reporters.

SMC chairman Ramon Ang and Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. also joined the activity.

Abalos said their city is conducting a massive information campaign to get more of its residents boosted, including employees of companies accommodating the city.

“Higit sa lahat, ‘yong mga BPOs dito sa amin, ‘yong mga malalaking opisina dito sa amin, kami na mismo pumupunta sa kanila para hindi na sila pumunta pa sa mga vaccination centers,” he said.

Also part of Mandaluyong City’s target populace are children, who are given party-style vaccination events, and senior citizens who are visited at home.

Ang, meanwhile, thanked the DOH for its support of the company’s vaccine initiatives, especially after some of its procured vaccines expired in late July.

SMC said its booster drive was “a bit slower” compared to its push to get employees fully vaccinated, according to chief financial officer Ferdinand Constantino.

However, SMC said it was able to donate part of its 600,000 procured vaccine doses to various cities over the latter half of 2021 and early 2022.