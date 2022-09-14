DOH reminds public: Masking should remain ‘default’

MANILA—Despite the easing of the outdoor mask mandate, Filipinos should still wear face masks as their “default” habit, especially in so-called high-risk areas, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.
DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to be conscious of when to keep their masks on or off.
“Alam po natin dapat kung kailan natin dapat tatanggalin ang mask natin,” she said during a speech at a workplace booster vaccination activity in Mandaluyong City.
“Alam nating lahat kung ano ang risk level natin, so whenever we will remove our mask, we will always think, ‘Pwede ba ako sa sitwasyon na ito?’”
These “high-risk” situations, she said, include crowded places, enclosed spaces, public transportation, or areas with poor ventilation.
Anticipating these as well as knowing one’s own profile—whether immunocompromised, sick, or part of at-risk populations—will greatly determine if one needs to keep a mask on, she added.
“These are the things we would like to instill in each of every Filipino, that masking would always protect us—it is our default,” Vergeire said.
The DOH earlier said it is not yet time to loosen restrictions on indoor masking or face-to-face classes.
Vergeire added that with voluntary masking, people going out should also practice keeping their masks clean when not being used, such as using plastic sleeves or containers.
“Dapat marunong tayo na yung mga mask na gamit natin, mayroon po tayong lagayan. O ‘di kaya, may tali tayo na laging nakatiklop siya para hindi siya nalalagyan ng iba pang organismo o ibang mga particulates na madudumi. Para pag sinuot natin, malinis pa rin siya. So ugaliin po natin at lagi natin tandaan,” she said.
STRENGTHEN BOOSTING
Vergeire led the booster vaccination activity at the headquarters of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) in Mandaluyong City organized with other agencies and the city.
While nearly 98% of the food-and-beverage conglomerate’s employees have already been fully vaccinated, only over 71% have received their first boosters.
Vergeire said the booster drive, especially in workplaces, remains part of the health agency’s key efforts to strengthen immunity.
There are more than 1,500 workplace-based vaccination sites across the country, she said.
“‘Pag tinanggal natin ang isa nating layer ng proteksyon, kailangan manatili ang iba. And vaccination will provide us that safeguard para mas maprotektahan tayo against infections,” Vergeire told reporters.
SMC chairman Ramon Ang and Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. also joined the activity.
Abalos said their city is conducting a massive information campaign to get more of its residents boosted, including employees of companies accommodating the city.
“Higit sa lahat, ‘yong mga BPOs dito sa amin, ‘yong mga malalaking opisina dito sa amin, kami na mismo pumupunta sa kanila para hindi na sila pumunta pa sa mga vaccination centers,” he said.
Also part of Mandaluyong City’s target populace are children, who are given party-style vaccination events, and senior citizens who are visited at home.
Ang, meanwhile, thanked the DOH for its support of the company’s vaccine initiatives, especially after some of its procured vaccines expired in late July.
SMC said its booster drive was “a bit slower” compared to its push to get employees fully vaccinated, according to chief financial officer Ferdinand Constantino.
However, SMC said it was able to donate part of its 600,000 procured vaccine doses to various cities over the latter half of 2021 and early 2022.