The number of dengue cases in the Central Visayas region has reached more than 13,200 this year, the latest health bulletin from the Department of Health in Region 7 showed.

According to DOH-7 data, there are now 13, 263 dengue cases for the whole region from January up to the second week of September this year.

The number marked an increase of more than 1,000 new cases from August 20.

Cebu province still has the most number of cases at 5,291 and 32 deaths followed by Cebu City which now has 2,373 cases with deaths remaining at 25.

Bohol province has 1,960 cases and one death, while Negros Oriental has 1,484 cases and six deaths.

The component cities of Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue have 1,340 and 708 cases respectively.

Siquijor province has 107 cases with no deaths since the start of 2022.

Despite the increase, no local government unit has recommended to place their areas under an outbreak declaration.

The health department is also preparing for the possible increase in leptospirosis cases, as flooding is common in the region after heavy rains.

The region logged 151 leptospirosis cases and 22 deaths since January to September 15 this year.

- report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO