DBM cuts Ombudsman's proposed funding for 2023

The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) cut proposed budget of the Office of the Ombudsman for 2023 by 33.45 percent or P1.599 billion, from the agency-recommended P6.83 billion.

The DBM retained the office's budget for 2022, in conformity with the law stating that the appropriations of the Ombudsman may not be reduced below the amount appropriated from the previous years.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires joined the House hearing virtually.

Assistant Ombudsman Weomark Ryan Layson represented the agency in the in-person briefing of the House Appropriations Committee.

There was no interpellation as the House invoked respect for the fiscal autonomy of the agency.

"Under our Constitution, the Office of the Ombudsman enjoys fiscal autonomy. We respect that autonomy of the Ombudsman, therefore on the part of the minority and if the majority would allow, I move to terminate the budget briefing on the Office of the Ombudsman," House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan said.

The House majority agreed and the committee terminated the budget briefing.

