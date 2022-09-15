CHR has no chairperson, commissioners since May: exec

Atty Jacqueline De Guia, Commission on Human Rights Spokesperson at the forum entitled, War on Drugs, Looking Behind the Numbers at the Annabels Restaurant, Quezon City, april 5, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

New CHR appointments 'under consideration': Palace

MANILA (UPDATE)— The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has been without a chairperson and commissioners since May this year, Executive Director Jacqueline de Guia revealed to the House Appropriations Committee during the agency's budget briefing on Thursday.

"The CHR is headed by a chairperson and 4 commissioners majority of whom should be members of the Philippine Bar. They are appointed by the Office of the President. And currently we don't have the commission en banc. It should have been the 6th term already. All our chairperson and commissioners retired last May 7. They enjoy a full term of 7 years," De Guia said.

"We do look forward to the appointment of our chairperson and commissioners and we do hope that it will be done before the end of the year," she added.

The CHR has communicated with Malacañang on the need to fill up the positions, but it has yet to act on the request, De Guia said.

"Right now we are also keenly waiting for the Office of the President to appoint," she noted.

'UNDER CONSIDERATION'

The Office of the President has taken into consideration the nominees for key posts at CHR, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

The new appointments could be released "any day now," she said.

"I can’t really say when the appointment is going to be made. I understand it is already under consideration," Cruz-Angeles told Palace reporters.

"So maybe any day now, I am not sure. Like I said, it has been under consideration already."

According to the briefer submitted by the commission to the panel, the CHR got over P1.6 billion for 2023 under the National Expenditure Program submitted by the Department of Budget and Management to Congress.

"All in all, if we were to compare the budget of CHR this current year to next year, there would be a decline of P118.32 million or a total of 12 percent in terms of percentage," De Guia said.

