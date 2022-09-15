MANILA -- The House Committee on Agriculture and Food has started its deliberations on House Bill 2385, which eyes the extension of the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF).

The ACEF is a program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) that extends credit to farmers and fisherfolk, funds research and development, and gives scholarships to students of agriculture-related courses in the tertiary level.

The ACEF dates back to 1997 and was originally programmed to last until 2005, but was extended twice--first until 2015, and second until 2022.

According to the DA, the fund has collected over P20 billion since 2000. Most of the fund was used to lend money to farmers, which accounted for 80 percent of the fund.

As of now, the fund still has P3 billion for programs in 2023 and beyond.

DA Undersecretary RV Vicerra convinced lawmakers to extend the program, which seeks to enhance agricultural programs through farmer cooperatives.

"We need to have a stronger project preparation strategy so we can help more farmers in their feasibility studies," Vicerra told lawmakers.

"Sana magawan ng magkaroon ng budget ang bawat (local government unit to develop their respective at district level commodity development plan," he added.

(I hope all LGUs can have a budget for the respective commodity development plans at the district level.)

Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga says the ACEF will not just boost agricultural production, but will also help in producing more graduates in agribusiness, as its scholarship program remains one of its "bright spots".

"The reason, for which ACEF was created 20 years ago, on how to make agriculture competitive, remains valid and relevant in the challenging years ahead. Thus, we need all the help we can get and resources we can tap on how to intensify the preparedness of Philippine Agriculture," Enverga said.

