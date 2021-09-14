Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc (left) and former senator Bongbong Marcos flank Sandro Marcos, who on Tuesday said he will run for Congress representing the first district of Ilocos Norte in the 2022 elections. Facebook

MANILA—Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, eldest son of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., on Tuesday said he will run for Congress representing the first district of Ilocos Norte in the 2022 elections.

Sandro Marcos, 27, made the announcement in a program attended by his parents and local officials in Sarrat town, Ilocos Norte.

Marcos said he had been asked to run for office, but was not ready then. Now, he wants to continue what his family has started.

Marcos, who earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in London, is currently the political affairs officer of his uncle, House Majority Leader Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez.

He is also the economic consultant of the Ilocos Norte government.

Marcos will be challenging Congresswoman Ria Fariñas, daughter of former House Majority leader Rudy Fariñas.

The Fariñases and Marcoses used to be allies but had a falling out after former Congressman Rudy Fariñas launched an investigation into the use of the Tobacco Excise Tax under the administration of Senator Imee Marcos when she was Ilocos Norte governor. — With a report from Grace Alba

FROM THE ARCHIVES