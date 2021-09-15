Probinsiyano, isa nang Piloto sa New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND -- Pagsisikap, tapang at determinasyon. ‘Yan ang naging puhunan ng Pilipinong si Christian Paul Guero, 21 anyos at mahigit limang taon ng residente sa New Zealand bago niya nakuha ang kanyang pinapangarap na Commercial Pilot License o CPL nito lamang August 17, 2021. Nag-umpisa ang kanyang pangarap maging piloto simula pagkabata sa kanilang hometown sa Isabela sa Bacolod City.

“It all started back in my village when I heard these buzzing noises of what I thought at that time was bees. But when I saw and realised that it was a plane, I knew at that point that I wanted to be a pilot and be in that mind boggling machine. And since then, it's always been my passion and goal. No one in my family has aviation related history plus we were not really the class of family who can afford such a career,” ani Christian.

Magkahalong kaba at excitement ang kanyang naramdaman sa kanyang unang flight:

“My first flight ever was last March 12, 2018 which was a (Discovery Flight) offered by New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy which would later then become my flight training school. Sobrang kinakabahan ako pero at the same time na-e-excite din kasi it's always been something I wanted to do.”

Si Christian Paul Guero kasama ang kanyang ina sa isang cross country flight sa Raglan, New Zealand

Hindi naging madali para kay Christian ang makuha ang kanyang CPL. Sa katunayan, halos sumuko na siya noon nang hindi siya nakapasa sa unang exam para sa PPL o private pilot license na requirement bago makuha ang CPL.

“At that point po, I really thought talaga na I might not be able to do this (pursue) this career because of how gnarly it is. And I got to the point that I went home to (Hawera, NZ) so I could ask for my parents support/advice and whether I should continue because I can't even do the exam.

But then I thought to myself that if I give up now, how will I make my dream become a reality,” kuwento ni Christian.

Hindi biro ang mag-aral ng pagiging piloto sa NZ, bukod sa magastos, maraming exams at training na pinagdadaanan ang estudyante. Karaniwan ng umaabot sa mahigit apat na milyong piso ang gastusin para lamang makuha ang CPL sa bansa.

“If ikaw ay gusto mong maging piloto. Bare in mind that this course is very expensive. So if you can work para makapag-save ka nang pera para sa iyong course then you should. Kasi ganun yung ginawa ko. High School pa lang po ako dito sa New Zealand (2018) nagpapart-time work na ako sa supermarket to earn money towards my dream of becoming a pilot and after nun hindi pa rin ako Permanent Resident Visa Holder ng New Zealand kaya hindi ako eligible sa Student Loan so nag full-time work po ako sa supermarket stocking shelves.

At nakapag-ipon po ako to afford my Student Living cost…In terms of financial resources, I was very lucky to have my parents especially a family friend of ours who sponsored me and believed in me that I can do it and they never hesitate to provide for my needs,” sabi ni Christian.

Si Christian Paul Guero (right) matapos niyang maipasa ang kanyang PPL noong Nov. 4, 2020 sa New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy. Kasama niya ang kanyang Flight Instructor na si (left) Daniel Brogden

Sa ngayon ay nagti-training si Christian para maging isang Flight Instructor sa NZ bilang daan para sa kanyang pangarap na maging piloto ng airline company:

“I plan to finish and sit the flight test first week of December 2021. Sabi nila this is one of the hardest flight tests kasi yung duration ng test is pretty much full whole day compare sa PPL at CPL flight test that is only a maximum of 3-4 hours. And if I pass it pagkatapos po nun pwede na po ako mag-train ng young aspiring pilots dito sa New Zealand...

…I plan to work as an instructor here in New Zealand and gain all the requirements needed such as Airline Transport Pilot License and Multi-Engine Instrument Rating and hours. At baka pag nakuha ko na lahat, I will try and be a Filipino Pilot representative in Air New Zealand and or Qatar Airways but who can say no sa ating Philippine Airlines right?”

Mensahe ni Christian para sa mga kapwa niyang kabataang Pilipino na nangangarap maging piloto na huwag susuko:

“Kung ang simpleng Filipino boy na galing sa kabukiran ng Isabela, Bacolod City can do it, never ever doubt yourself and think that you can't. 'Bakas lang permi a' which translates to 'Magsikap ka lang palagi.'”