'Relatively low cases' is due to lower lab output last Monday - DOH

People queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenhills Theater mall in San Juan City on Sept. 14, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 16,989 more COVID-19 cases, the fewest in almost 2 weeks, while its active infections topped 170,000, data from the health department showed.

Wednesday's number of fresh infections is considered the lowest since Sept. 2, when the Department of Health announced 16,621 cases, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group noted.

It is the 19th highest daily tally ever recorded though, according to the research unit.

According to the DOH, the day's relatively fewer COVID-19 cases can be attributed to the "lower laboratory output" on Monday.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time, the agency added.

The country now has 2,283,011 total reported coronavirus infections, including 170,446 active cases.

There were also 214 new fatalities, raising the total number of deaths to 35,742.

Meanwhile, 24,123 additional recoveries were recorded. This raised the country's total recoveries to 2,076,823 or 91 percent of the running tally.

Positivity rate is at 25.9 percent. This was based on test results of 57,034 individuals on Monday. The positivity rate peaked at 29.7 percent on Tuesday.

