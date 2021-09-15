Mayor Isko Moreno approves granular lockdown in Manila

Manila City Hall on March 23, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday signed an executive order implementing guidelines on the granular lockdown in the capital city.

Metro Manila cities, including Manila, will shift to localized lockdowns and an alert level system on Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus while allowing more businesses to resume operations.

Moreno's EO No. 28, according to Manila's public information office, is a reiteration of the national government's guidelines on the pilot implementation of the alert level system.

"The authority to impose granular lockdown shall be exercised by the city mayor with respect to his component barangays subject to the concurrence of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF), and individual houses where one household member has been confirmed, residential buildings, streets, blocks, puroks, subdivisions, and/or villages within their jurisdiction," the EO read.

Granular lockdowns in critical areas will be imposed for at least 14 days and will take effect immediately.

"The Manila Health Department, for its part, shall report to the Department of Interior and Local Government on the details of the granular lockdown," the PIO said.

Residents affected by the quarantine curbs will be provided with essential goods by the city, the barangay, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in accordance with relevant guidelines, the office added.

Beginning Thursday, curfew hours in Manila will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

RELATED VIDEO