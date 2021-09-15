Fund grant para sa mga PWD sa Asia Pacific, bukas na ang aplikasyon

Hinihikayat ng KODDI o Korea Disabled People’s Development Institute ang mga non-profit at non-governmental organization sa mga bansa sa Asia Pacific na magsumite ng kanilang project proposal para sa Make the Right Real (MRR) Fund Grant 2021. Ayon pa sa Secretariat MRR Fund, ang grant fund ay para sa mga bansa sa labas ng Korea.

Ang KODDI ay isang ahensya sa ilalim ng Ministry of Health and Welfare ng Korea na nagsusulong ng mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga PWD o Persons with Disabilities sa Asia Pacific region.

24,000 US dollars o mahigit isang milyong pisong grant ang maaaring igawad sa mapipiling project proposal.

Ang mga interesadong organisasyon ay maaaring magsumite ng isang proposal lamang sa alinman sa dalawang uri ng projects:

TYPE A:

Projects that can contribute to capacity building and independence of persons with disabilities in Asia and the Pacific.

- Project Type: Training, education, employment support, lectures, campaign, consulting service, workshop, conference, forum, etc.

TYPE B:

Projects that can improve the physical environment and mobility for persons with disabilities in Asia and the Pacific.

- Project Type: Renovation of buildings*, providing assistive devices, modification of vehicles, etc.

*This is to provide convenience to persons with disabilities by renovating buildings for toilets, ramps, handrails, etc.

Bisitahin ang link na ito para idownload ang application form na kailangang isumite sa pamamagitan ng pag-email sa jhcecilia@koddi.or.kr. Tatanggapin ng Secretariat MRR Fund ang mga aplikasyon hanggang September 22, 2021, 18:00, Seoul time.

Ang mapipiling grantee ay kailangang magsumite ng detalyadong Project Implementation Plan and Budget Plan.

Source: KODDI Secretariat of MRR Fund