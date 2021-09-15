MANILA - The House of Representatives has approved on 2nd reading House Bill 9376 or the act granting Philippine citizenship to Elizabeth Eder-Zobel De Ayala.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill will grant Philippine citizenship Elizabeth Eder-Zobel De Ayala with all the rights, privileges and prerogatives, as well as the duties and obligations.

Elizabeth is the wife of Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

It also provides that upon the taking of the oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines, registration with the Bureau of Immigration, and issuance of certificate of naturalization, Eder-Zobel De Ayala will have full Philippine citizenship.

The same fact sheet the bill said she has been residing in the Philippines since August 1987 and that she is married to Zobel De Ayala and has four children, all of whom are Filipino citizens.

The bill also noted that she joined the founding board of Museo Pambata in 1994 and served until 2001 and that in 1999, she co-founded the Sa Aklat Sisikat Foundation which has the principal objective to develop literacy programs that addressed the declining functional literacy rates in public school students in the county.

It also noted that she partnered with the Department of Education through her Sa Aklat Sisikat Foundation to train public school teachers and design in-class strategies to create reading ready communities in public schools across the county.

She was appointed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as board member of the National Museum of the Philippine from 2001 to 2010.

As an advocate of responsible parenthood, she became the founding Board Member of the Friendly Care Foundation and the Forum for Family Planning and Development that provided access to responsible family planning in the country. She also worked in support of the Reproductive Health Bill in the Philippines which was enacted into law in December 2012.

She served, from 2012-2018, on the board of the Population Council, based in New York City with offices in over 50 countries, which delivers evidence-based solutions to overcome obstacles to health and development, and today continues to participate in its efforts as a member of its Development and Engagement Committee.

The bill also said Eder-Zobel De Ayala recently co-founded Teach for the Philippines, a nationwide non-profit organization, and she presently serves as the chairperson of its Board of Trustees.

She is also a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for Asian Philanthropy and Society in Hong Kong.

She graduated in 1987 in Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy and Economics, where she was also named to the Board of Trustees in 2019.

The House is set to approve the bill on final reading in three days.