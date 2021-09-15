Courtesy of Davao City Government

DAVAO CITY — Davao City has recorded 712 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections since the start of the pandemic.

Total coronavirus cases have risen to 44,362 on Tuesday, said Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of Davao City's COVID-19 Task Force. The tally includes 9,183 active cases and 1,343 fatalities.

Many of the new infections occurred in establishments and households, Schlosser said.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the city government has imposed granular lockdowns in places with clustering of infections.

Among those under lockdown is the city health office, which has suspended the release of health cards.

Due to the surge, Davao City plans to implement household isolation as the city's hospitals and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities are overwhelmed with patients.

"The mayor has permitted our request for home isolation. However, when we consulted the Department of Health, there's still no guideline. So, we are waiting for it," Schlosser said.

Among factors to consider for home isolation are conduciveness for quarantining and absence of comorbidities among household members, she said.

LIMITED FREE SWAB TESTS

Due to "unforeseen events," Schlosser said only F1 or first-generation contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who have influenza-like disease would be accommodated by the city government for free RT-PCR swab testing.

She cited the limited supply of detection kits and the needed repair of the automated extraction machine at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Based on an executive order, all F1, F2 (second-generation contact), and F3 (third-generation contact) of a COVID-19 patient will undergo mandatory swabbing.

Surveillance and community swab testing are also temporarily suspended, but Schlosser assured they were taking steps to address the problem.

The city government also appealed for understanding amid delay in the release of COVID-19 test results.

She said residents could still avail of the RT-PCR tests in private laboratories.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo