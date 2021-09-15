Consul General Cortes ng Dubai, binigyang pugay ng Filipino community

DUBAI - Nagtapos na ang tour of duty ni Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes ng Philippine Consulate Dubai at Northern Emirates. Dahil sa kanyang maraming naitulong sa mga Pilipino sa kanyang anim na taong paninilbihan, binigyan siya ng pagpupugay ng Filipino community.

Naging malaking problema sa konsulado ang epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic sa mga Pilipino sa Dubai. Karamihan kasi ay nawalan ng trabaho, umuwi ng Pilipinas, nagkasakit at ang iba, binawian pa ng buhay. Kasunod nito ang mahabang pila ng repatriation at listahan ng mga na-stranded dahil sa travel restrictions.

Bukod pa rito ang samu’t saring problema ng mga Pilipino sa Dubai at Northern Emirates. Kabilang dito ang labor concerns, pagkakasangkot sa krimen, droga, lubog sa utang, pekeng dokumento, prostitusyon at marami pang iba.

Aminado si Cortes na limitado ang resources ng konsulado pero kailangan bigyan ng pansin at solusyon ang mga problemang ito ng mga kababayan.

“In government service, we work in finite resources; it is our responsibility and obligation to allocate these finite resources in the most maximal term so that we’re able to help more people as necessary and by need,” pahayag ni Cortes.

Sa panahon ni Cortes, inilunsad ang Dakilang Bayani Awards at ibang programa para sa Filipino artist at professionals sa Emirates.

“What he has shown to the Filipino community here in Dubai is that people can make a difference. He has shown that all it takes is a good heart and dedication to help others and he has inspired many other Filipinos here in Dubai to do the same,” pahayag ni Deputy Consul General Renato Dueñas, Jr, Philippine Consulate Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“Working with Congen, medyo gumagaan ang ating mga problema, mga issues na kailangan nating i-solve because of his leadership, how he managed yun mga issues,” pahayag ni Vice Consul Elizabeth Ramos, Philippine Consulate Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Kahit malaki ang kanyang responsibilidad sa konsulado, hindi pa rin niya napapabayaan ang kanyang pamilya.

“Kaya niyang i-balance yung time niya. He has always time for community, always time for work, always time for the family. I’m here to support him, sa lahat ng mga pinagdaanan niya sa trabaho niya. But he’s enjoying. Kasi siya yung taong buong pusong tumutulong,” sabi ni Dr.Yasmin Cortes, kabiyak ni Consul General Cortes.

“I tried my best as far as making our consular services more efficient, more effective, more convenient for many people. I tried my best to make sure that we’re able to help as many people as possible,” dagdag ni Cortes.

Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa Pilipinas itatalaga siya sa Department of Foreign Affairs bilang Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Affairs.

