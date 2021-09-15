Courtesy of DFA

MANILA - Twenty-nine Filipinos stranded off the southern coast of China were given care packages by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement Wednesday, the DFA said the Filipinos were given "food, clothing, and hygiene kits representing the immediate needs of the stranded seafarers."

They have been stuck in Dongshan county onboard Chinese-flagged fishing vessels ever since they ceased operations last May.

"We are working simultaneously and coordinating with our Foreign Service Posts in China in order for us to bring home our stranded seafarers the soonest,” DFA Assistant Secretary Enrico Fos said.

According to the foreign office, the ships' principal based in Taiwan will start arranging for the seafarers’ repatriation once it settles issues on their wages.

“We will continue to work with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and the Maritime Industry Authority for the swift resolution of this case,” DFA Sarah Lou Undersecretary Arriola said.

Since 2020, more than 100 Filipino seafarers have returned home after getting stranded on Chinese coasts due to issues concerning work.

