LOOK: Robredo pays courtesy call on new AFP chief Gapay

Courtesy of VP Leni Robredo Official Facebook Page

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to newly appointed Armed Forces chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Robredo said visited Gapay to congratulate his appointment as Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff after she wasn't able to attend the turnover rites in August.

"I also took the opportunity to thank the AFP for being a dependable partner in our various initiatives, especially those in line with our COVID-19 response," she wrote on Facebook.

Among the vice president's projects in which the military took part is "The Oasis Project," which are temporary shelters for medical frontliners of the Lung Center of the Philippines fighting the novel coronavirus.

"Various units of the AFP have also been helping us bring assistance, such as PPE sets, locally produced protective suits, and medical supplies, to different parts of the Philippines, especially to far-flung communities," she added.

Gapay, on his part, presented a token to Robredo to mark her visit.

“The AFP is honored to have Vice President Leni Robredo who took time out of her busy schedule to visit the military’s general headquarters and convey her message of support to our entire endeavour," he said in a statement.

"As the mandated protectors of the people and state, the AFP will continue to support the Office of the Vice President as well as all humanitarian assistance programs anchored on maintaining peace and development in the country,” Gapay added.

The Commission on Appointments on Sept. 2 approved Gapay's nomination as the country's top military officer.