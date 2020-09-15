Locsin confident Pemberton will be punished by US

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses matters with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. following the Aqaba Process video conference at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on September 2, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he believed deported US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton will be punished by the U.S., reacting to news that Pemberton will be subjected to court martial there.

In a tweet, Locsin cited “the American way” and recalled that the US Navy personnel involved in the ramming of a coral reef was “ruined,” apparently referring to the 2013 incident of a US Navy minesweeper that ran aground on Tubbataha Reef.

“And that is the American way: as hard in their soldiers as they are on the enemy. The US Navy captain who rammed the coral was ruined although the coral did not scream in pain as my leftist colleagues in Congress were suggesting. Pemberton will get it as bad,” Locsin said.

Pemberton, 25, was deported Sunday morning following President Rodrigo Duterte's grant of absolute pardon.

Nonjudicial punishment is given by the US Navy to personnel involved with further disciplinary and administrative action considered, according to a 2013 command investigation into the grounding of the USS Guardian.

After a homicide conviction, the US Marine served more than half of his 10-year sentence at a facility guarded by the Bureau of Corrections at the Philippine military headquarters, instead of regular prison, under the US-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement.

During the trial, Pemberton, then 20, said he met Jennifer Laude, 26, at a disco bar while on shore leave in Olongapo City in October 2014.

Laude was later found by the motel staff wrapped in a bed sheet, with her head slumped in the toilet bowl. A forensic pathologist testified that she died of asphyxia.