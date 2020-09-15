Celebrity doctor Joel Mendez arrested anew for rape, attempted rape

MANILA - Cosmetic surgeon Joel Mendez was arrested again for rape and attempted rape, police said Tuesday.

Mendez, who owns beauty clinics, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Cagayan de Oro City, according to a statement from the Police Regional Office 10.

The celebrity doctor had a warrant of arrest on a count of attempted rape and 2 counts of rape through sexual assault, issued last February.

Mendez, who was arrested in a mall in Cagayan de Oro City, is currently under police custody.

He was previously arrested for the same charges in July 2018 in Mandaluyong City and posted bail for his temporary liberty.

The new warrant of arrest does not recommend bail.

“We will never stop until all wanted persons will be arrested and put them behind bars since it is our mandate to enforce the law, ensure the safety of other people that may be possible victim if they will not be arrested, and give justice to the victim.” Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, PRO 10 Regional Director, said.

Mendez was accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl back in 2016. During his first arrest, he entered a not guilty plea to the two counts of rape filed against him.

In 2016, Mendez was convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to an indeterminate prison term of one to three years and a fine of P10,000.

A year later, he made headlines after his alleged failure to remit his employees' Social Security System contributions.